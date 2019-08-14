Proposal to cut trees at Aarey still in limbo

The Tree Authority on Tuesday deferred a proposal to remove 2,702 trees to construct a Metro car shed inside Aarey Colony. Members have demanded a visit to the site before they can take a decision.

The Shiv Sena had opposed the proposal in the past. When it was tabled before the Tree Authority in Tuesday’s meeting, the party did not directly oppose it, but supported the demand for a site visit.

Work on the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 is under way, but the proposal for the car shed has been met with stiff resistance since the beginning. There were massive protests against the plan to remove the trees, supported by Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

“We all want development and we all want the Metro. But Shiv Sena will not allow such large scale cutting of trees. The car shed can be built at several other locations. Besides, there is the issue of 27 adivasi pada (hamlets) inside Aarey Colony,” Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav said after the meeting.

Tribals living in the Aarey forest have opposed the car shed as they would lose their homes and livelihood. The Sena has supported their cause.

The Tree Authority members will now take a call on the matter after the visit to the site.