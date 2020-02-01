Other States

Proposal for 75% quota in jobs for locals in Haryana may be taken up in Budget session, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (left) and his deputy Dushyant Singh Chautala in Chandigarh. File photo

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (left) and his deputy Dushyant Singh Chautala in Chandigarh. File photo   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The JJP had made the promise during the 2019 Assembly election campaign

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the State Cabinet has discussed the proposal to reserve 75% jobs in the private sector in Haryana for its residents, and the Chief Minister has been authorised to bring a proposal in the upcoming Budget session of the Haryana State Assembly.

The Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 17.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was held in New Delhi on Friday.

Mr. Chautala, in a statement, said the Chief Minister had been authorised to bring a proposal regarding implementation of 75% reservation in jobs in private sector for people of Haryana in the upcoming Budget session of the State Assembly.

Mr. Chautala said to frame a policy in this regard, legal opinion will be taken and, for that, the matter will be referred to the Legal Remembrancer. Discussions will also be held with industrialists, he said.

Mr. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), during the 2019 Assembly election campaign, promised 75% reservation for Haryana residents in private jobs. “The BJP-JJP coalition government was committed to provide 75% of the jobs to the youth of the State,” he said.

