Property of Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son ‘attached’ in Srinagar under UAPA

April 24, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 24 attached the properties of two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Srinagar’s Ram Bagh and Budgam’s Soibogh area.

The houses located at Nursing Garh Mohalla locality in Ram Bagh and Budgam’s Soibogh were attached on the orders of the NIA special court, New Delhi, officials said.

As per one NIA notice, the immoveable property- Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar, under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the UAPA, 1967, the officials said.

Mr. Shakeel was arrested in August 2018 in the 2011 case related to alleged terror funding. A laboratory technician by profession, Mr. Shakeel used to work at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). He was terminated from services in 2021.

Mr. Salahuddin’s another, Syed Shahid Yousuf, a resident of Budgam’s Soibogh was also arrested in June 2018. Yousuf, who was an employee at the agriculture department, was also terminated from his services. He had a master’s in agriculture. He too was arrested in 2017 in the 2011 funding case.

Mr. Salahuddin, who also heads Pakistan Occupied Kashmir-based (PoK) militant conglomerate United Jehad Council (UJC), was designated as a terrorist under the UAPA in August 2019. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against Salahuddin and nine others in a 2011 case.