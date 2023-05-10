ADVERTISEMENT

Property of accused in militancy case attached in J&K's Pulwama

May 10, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Srinagar

Six shops at Lethpora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district were attached as part of the action.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused in a militancy case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Officials said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in a militancy case registered by the NIA.

The property has been attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

