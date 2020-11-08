Properties of Ansari’s wife attached

The District Magistrate of Ghazipur has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to the wife and brothers-in-law of gangster-turned-politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari while the Mau administration demolished an illegal construction of two of his aides.
Land and building worth ₹28.58 crore, belonging to Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari and brothers-in-law Anwar Shahzad and Sharjeel Raza, were attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said.
A building on government land in Mau, constructed by Ansari’s close associates Irshad and Maqsood, was demolished on Saturday, Assistant SP Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath