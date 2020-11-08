Properties of Ansari’s wife attached

The District Magistrate of Ghazipur has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to the wife and brothers-in-law of gangster-turned-politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari while the Mau administration demolished an illegal construction of two of his aides.

Land and building worth ₹28.58 crore, belonging to Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari and brothers-in-law Anwar Shahzad and Sharjeel Raza, were attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said.

A building on government land in Mau, constructed by Ansari’s close associates Irshad and Maqsood, was demolished on Saturday, Assistant SP Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.