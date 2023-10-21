Promoting sustainability and ecology through Durga Pujas

October 21, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Kolkata

With nearly 43,000 community Durga Pujas being observed across West Bengal, the issue of responsible resource management and ecologically friendly Pujas has been a question that Puja organisers and the State government have not given the attention it deserves.

The organisers of Durga Puja at Sovabazar Sangrami Club have taken note of the concerns this year and designed the idols made from non-recyclable materials like electronic waste and metal scraps like DVDs, CDs, clocks, keyboards, CPU monitors, and others. These materials have been used for decorating the pavilion and also for developing the illuminated fixtures. Along with the Puja pandal, SwitchON Foundation, an environment conservation society and Auth’n, UVVA have joined hands in organising the unique Durga Puja in north Kolkata.

“Cultural heritage can shine even brighter when it walks hand in hand with responsible resource management for a better environment,” said Prabir Mitra, chairperson Sovabazar Sangrami Club. The theme of the pandal conceptualised by Auth’n by theme artist Raktima Banerjee, the theme was implemented by UVVA in collaboration with SwitchON Foundation as knowledge partners and Hulladeck Recycling as e-waste partner.

“Resource reuse is the fundamental principle of sustainable living. By extending the life cycle of products and materials, we not only reduce the strain on our planet’s resources but also contribute to a healthier, more resilient future for all,” said Vinay Jaju, managing director of SwitchON Foundation.

Trams and Durga Puja

A few days ago, in an attempt to promote sustainable transport during the Pujas a special tram ride called “Tilottama Tramjatra’‘ was organised with the intent to spread awareness about sustainable transportation and the UNESCO Heritage tag associated with Durga Puja. In December 2021, Durga Puja in Kolkata was accorded the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The global recognition has added to increasing the global footprints of the festival.

Trams, which run on electricity have always been the most ecological means of commuting but the number of trams have been dwindling with over a handful of routes being in operation.

“Kolkata’s tramway’s biggest contribution is to the health of the citizens. Trams help us to breathe easier. If not for any other reason, for this reason alone we must preserve our trams and ensure they keep running and we continue to celebrate Kolkata Tramways,” G.M. Kapur head of INTACH Kolkata chapter said.

Mahadeb Shi, one of founders of Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA) described the trams and the Durga pooja as two of Kolkata’s most recognisable icons. CTUA is a collective of people who are fighting against restoration of tram services in the city.

“What better way to honour Durga Puja than by taking the tram? Tramjatra is very special since it involves a group of physically challenged youth of Voice of World, who want to celebrate life by riding the tram around the Durga Puja. If West Bengal Transport Corporation could offer frequent tram service during the Pujas there could be more rides,” Mr. Shi said.

In another initiative, as a part of eco friendly Durga Puja celebration, SwitchOn Foundation and The Twirl Store organised a workshop for children focussed on waste segregation, e waste awareness and the art of upcycling old clothes. The event was organised at Active Acres in Kolkata and children were introduced to the importance of proper waste segregation including organic and recyclable waste. Hetal Jalan, a resident of Active Acres tried to instill a sense of environmental responsibility and creativity the children by explaining to them various issues relating to sustainability and ecology.

Once the festival draws to a close, the immersion of idols and disposal of waste turns out to be a big challenge for Kolkata Municipal Corporation, other municipalities and authorities. every year Elaborate arrangements are made by the civic bodies as per norms laid by Calcutta High Court on immersion of idols.

