Other States

Promoting skills among hearing impaired

CM Gehlot meeting students of Darshan School

CM Gehlot meeting students of Darshan School  

more-in

Vocational school in Jaipur has helped youth find gainful employment

A vocational training school for hearing impaired children here has helped the differently abled youth find gainful employment by enhancing their skills through job-oriented courses. The institute has made inroads mainly in the hospitality sector and jewellery industry, where the trained students have performed well and secured recognition for themselves.

Darshan School and Vocational Centre for Differently Abled, established in Jaipur in 2000, has dealt with different degrees of hearing loss among children and their varied ability to grasp the curriculum. After the assessment of abilities in the playgroup class, teachers work on moulding the students to fit into the syllabus of higher classes.

Good exam results

Darshan Trust’s founder chairman and former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla told The Hindu on Wednesday that the school, which had a strength of 100 students, had shown good exam results, ranging from 74% for playgroup students to 65% for students of Class IX in 2018-19. The first batch of senior students is appearing for the Class X Board examination this year.

A group of children from the school, accompanied by Mr. Chawla, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his official residence here on Tuesday to mark the World Disability Day.

Mr. Gehlot said his government was committed to working for welfare of the persons with different abilities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 11:06:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/promoting-skills-among-hearing-impaired/article30170261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY