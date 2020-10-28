Prominent leaders join SP

A former Union Minister, a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP, and the brother of a Minister in the current BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday became the latest additions to the Samajwadi Party.
Saleem Shervani, former five-time MP from Budaun who also served as a Union minister during 1996-1998, joined the SP in the presence of the party president Akhilesh Yadav. Former BSP MP from Akbarpur Tribhuvan Dutt; Indrapal Singh Pal, brother of BJP Minister Ajit Singh Pal; and Chaudhary Naseem Begum, wife of BSP MLA from Hapur Aslam Chaudhary, also joined the SP. Former MLA from Hardoi’s Shahbad seat Asif Khan Babbu, Maharahganj Zilla Panchayat chairperson Prabhu Dayal Chauhan, and retired PCS officer B.K. Saini also joined the SP.
