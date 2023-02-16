Prominent Jammu politician Harsh Dev Singh leaves AAP after 10 months of joining

February 16, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - JAMMU

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which saw several notable political faces from Jammu joining it last year, received a major setback on Thursday when a Jammu prominent politician Harsh Dev Singh, former chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and ex-Minister, announced his decision to quit the party.

“Due to some personal reasons, I can no longer continue in the AAP and therefore quitting the same with immediate effect,” Mr. Singh’s resignation letter read. He served as the chairman of the AAP’s State Coordination Committee.

Mr. Singh, who later uploaded a video online, said he had held consultations and arrived at a decision to revive his parent organisation, JKNPP. “Our ancestors have given sacrifices for the party. The revival of the Panthers Party, which was founded in 1982, would be in the interest of the people,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh, considered an influential and popular face from Jammu, joined the AAP in May last year. His induction was announced by AAP’s top leaders and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in Jammu.

J&K NPP leader and former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia had also joined the AAP, which was for the first time making serious efforts to expand its base in the Union Territory.