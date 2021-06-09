Project to help children who lost parents

GURUGRAM

09 June 2021

The Haryana State Legal Services Authority on Wednesday launched a project to create awareness about the rights and benefits for children who have lost their parents due to Covid pandemic.

Kicking off the project, “Hope: Sangharsh Se Utkarsh Tak Hum Aapke Saath Hain”, through virtual mode, Justice Rajan Gupta, Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of HSLSA said such children were in need of special attention of the society and their protection and rehabilitation was one of the major issues right now.

Action plan

As per the action plan under the project, the District Legal Services Authorities will identify these children and try to unite them with their close surviving relatives. If that is not possible, the child will be rehabilitated in the child care institutions and adoption facilitated as per guidelines.

