Prohibitory orders in parts of Jaipur

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 15 police station areas here on Wednesday after violence and communal tension gripped some parts of the city for the third consecutive day, affecting the law and order situation since Sunday. A confrontation between kanwariyas and local residents had erupted during the Id-ul-Azha festivities earlier this week.

25 injured

Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday night and additional police force was deployed in the areas where tension was prevailing in view of Independence Day and the Raksha Bandhan festival. About 25 people, including seven policemen, were injured in the stone-pelting incidents and more than 50 vehicles were damaged.

Police said 15 people had been arrested after registration of five separate cases in connection with the violence during the last three days and some more would be nabbed shortly.

Cases were also registered for obstructing public servants from discharge of their duties, thrashing policemen and blocking the national highway.

Several persons who spread rumours through social media have also been identified. After the violence broke out on Sunday night, police resorted to tear-gas shelling to prevent the situation from going out of control, as the groups of people fought on the roads.

The 15 police station areas where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed with the ban on the assembly of four or more persons are Galta Gate, Brahmapuri, Subhash Chowk, Ramganj, Manak Chowk, Bhatta Basti, Shastri Nagar, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Transport Nagar, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar, Moti Dungri, Nahargarh and Jawahar Nagar.