Prohibitory orders in Manipur’s Thoubal district

Officials say district had been reduced to a battleground of likely candidates of some major political parties

The Thoubal district administration in Manipur has clamped Section 144 CrPC in the trouble-torn Heirok constituency. The order, issued by the Thoubal district magistrate, says it will be in force till further orders.

Officials said the district had been reduced to a battleground of the likely candidates of some major political parties. Possible BJP candidate T. Radheshyam, a former Minister and BJP MLA now, said, “ There have been clashes among some workers. Persons with hooded heads assaulted BJP workers”. Mr. Radheshyam, a former police officer, added, “Even AK-47s were used in firing on BJP workers. These guns were issued to the guards of some elected members. A stage may soon come when irate villagers can no longer be restrained”.

The government has not issued any order asking the licenced gun-holders to deposit the same to police stations despite an announcement of Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds Home.

There are condemnations of the assault of local journalist Elangbam Rameshwar. No arrest has been made and journalists of the district say that the local newspapers shall boycott the Heirok block Congress till the culprits are booked.

Mr. Biren has appealed to all to eschew violence during electioneering. Many sections noted that so far no service guns used in the clashes, hand grenades and other foreign-made handguns have been recovered. Some days ago, an AK-47 rifle and live and empty cartridges were “recovered” at a hill in the district. It is believed that the gun was used in indiscriminate firings during political clashes.