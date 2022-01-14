Prohibitory orders imposed in Mathura

Mathura

Accoriding to the district Magistrate, the orders under Section 144 will remain in force till March.

Apprehending “unlawful activities” in the district, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were promulgated here with immediate effect, top district authorities on Friday said.

“Prohibitory orders will remain in force till March 12,” Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate Mathura said.

He said the orders have been imposed under apprehension of unlawful activities during festivals of different communities and few competitive examinations scheduled to take place.

