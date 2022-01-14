Other StatesMathura 14 January 2022 23:47 IST
Prohibitory orders imposed in Mathura
Updated: 14 January 2022 23:28 IST
Accoriding to the district Magistrate, the orders under Section 144 will remain in force till March.
Apprehending “unlawful activities” in the district, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were promulgated here with immediate effect, top district authorities on Friday said.
“Prohibitory orders will remain in force till March 12,” Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate Mathura said.
He said the orders have been imposed under apprehension of unlawful activities during festivals of different communities and few competitive examinations scheduled to take place.
