Prohibitory orders imposed in Imphal

December 09, 2022 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - IMPHAL

The move follows the protests by women against the State government’s plan to legalise the liquor business in Manipur.

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been imposed on Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Friday, December 9, 2022, in view of the developments which pose a threat to lives and properties of the people. It may be mentioned that there was a massive torch light demonstration on Thursday night by the women protesting the government plan to legalise the liquor business in the State.

An order issued by Shamin Shah, the Additional District Magistrate of Imphal East district says there is apprehension that these developments pose a threat to the lives and properties of the people.

Another order issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Imphal West, T. Kirankumar, said that there are reports that non-locals who had entered Manipur illegally are making a free movement in the district. Besides, the business community in the district is facing threats including extortion, from insurgents. To cope up with these issues and ensure that outsiders enter Manipur through the provisions of the Inner Line Permit system the prohibitory order was imposed.

In neighbouring Nagaland, businessmen, civil society organisations and others held a meeting on December 7 at Dimapur to continue the campaign against extortions and collection of illegal tax. The core committee will stick to the principle of one government and one tax. It is said that some armed persons have been regularly collecting illegal taxes from the businessmen based in Dimapur. 

