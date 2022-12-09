  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Prohibitory orders imposed in Imphal

The move follows the protests by women against the State government’s plan to legalise the liquor business in Manipur.

December 09, 2022 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been imposed on Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Friday, December 9, 2022, in view of the developments which pose a threat to lives and properties of the people. It may be mentioned that there was a massive torch light demonstration on Thursday night by the women protesting the government plan to legalise the liquor business in the State.

An order issued by Shamin Shah, the Additional District Magistrate of Imphal East district says there is apprehension that these developments pose a threat to the lives and properties of the people.

Another order issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Imphal West, T. Kirankumar, said that there are reports that non-locals who had entered Manipur illegally are making a free movement in the district. Besides, the business community in the district is facing threats including extortion, from insurgents. To cope up with these issues and ensure that outsiders enter Manipur through the provisions of the Inner Line Permit system the prohibitory order was imposed.

In neighbouring Nagaland, businessmen, civil society organisations and others held a meeting on December 7 at Dimapur to continue the campaign against extortions and collection of illegal tax. The core committee will stick to the principle of one government and one tax. It is said that some armed persons have been regularly collecting illegal taxes from the businessmen based in Dimapur. 

Related Topics

civil unrest / law enforcement / security measures / Manipur / parties and movements

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.