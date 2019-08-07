Other States

Prohibitory orders imposed in Hailakandi

The Hailakandi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the entire district, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken following reports that some elements trying to disturb the peace in the district. It seems to be a preventive measure taken ahead of Id-ul-Azha on August 12 and the Independence Day. Hailakandi had been under curfew between May 10 and 25 following a communal clash which left 1 person dead and 14 others injured.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2019 4:58:22 AM

