Prohibitory orders from 92% police stations in J&K, Ladakh withdrawn, says govt

Ninety-three percent of J&K and Ladakh regions without any prohibitory orders now as the situation showed gradual improvement in the wake of the August 5 decisions, said the J&K government spokesman on Monday.

“Restriction from 92 police stations out of 105 stand withdrawn. Thereby, 90% of Kashmir valley has no prohibitory orders. Jammu and Ladakh have seen complete lifting of restrictions and restoration of communications lines, including landlines and mobile phones. A total of 92% of J&K and Ladakh have no prohibitory orders now,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

He said over 26,000 landlines were made functional in the Valley with 29 more exchanges thrown open, taking the number of functional exchanges to 76 out of 95. “This is evident from the fact that the deputy commissioner's office in Srinagar that used to see 2500 public calls made per day has come down by 85%,” said Mr. Kansal.

The government spokesman said the official endeavour is to move forward on the path of relaxation and facilitation further and further.

He said attendance in the government offices were showing “a very good” trend. “Even 4000 schools that were opened also saw good staff attendance but students' presence remained low,” said Mr. Kansal.

Discounting any lack of medicines or health facilities in the Valley, Mr. Kansal said around 2.5 lakh patients were treated in outpatient department in the Valley. “All medical facilities are functioning normally in 10 districts of the Valley,” he added.

‘Only 152 major stone pelting incidents recorded’

Mr. Kansal said out of a total of 152 major incidents of stone pelting were reported since August 5.

“Around 100 such incidents were in just five police stations. Over 125 were in Srinagar alone. This shows rest of the valley is peaceful,” said Mr. Kansal.

He termed the killing of a shopkeeper in Srinagar and driver in Anantnag as unfortunate. “These cases are being pursued as per the law,” said the spokesman.