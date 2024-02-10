Prohibitory orders clamped in Sandeshkhali as villagers protest seeking TMC leader's arrest

February 10, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Kolkata

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides,” police said on February 10.

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said. TMC leader Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.

"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is non-existent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and submitted a memorandum, demanding the intervention of Governor C. V. Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stated that regardless of party affiliations, villagers had erupted against the "lawlessness" in the area. A delegation of Opposition leaders was on February 10 stopped from entering the areas of Sandeshkhali where violent protests were held in the last two days, seeking the arrest of the TMC leader.

“Shajahan’s aide Shiboprasad Hazra’s house was vandalised and some furniture was torched on Friday,” police said.

“A poultry farm in Zeliakhali belonging to Hazra was also set ablaze,” they said. A senior police official said they are taking all precautions to restore peace as the Class X board exams are going on.

"We will take strict action against the perpetrators," he said. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their hands.

"Investigation is under way into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control," he had said.

