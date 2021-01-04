Prohibition a failure in Bihar, says BJP MP

Police stations have become hub of ‘brokers’ involved in illegal liquor business, says Sushil Kumar Singh

An MP from the BJP, part of the ruling alliance in Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, has said prohibition in the State has been a failure and police stations have become hub of ‘brokers’ involved in illegal liquor business.

“Despite prohibition, police stations have become hub of brokers involved in illegal business of liquor. Police patronise sale of illegal liquor in their areas and only those who are weak are being falsely implicated under the law. Prohibition has been a failure in the State,” said the BJP MP from Aurangabad.

Stages dharna

Mr. Singh, along with his supporters, sat on a dharna on Saturday outside the Rafiganj police station in Aurangabad district demanding action against the in-charge of the police station. Earlier, the Rafiganj police had arrested a local BJP worker Shivnarayan Sao along with two others Guddu Chaudhury and Devnandan Ram for road blockade and drinking liquor but, they were later released on bail from the police station itself. Mr. Sao charged the police with brutally beating him up at the station. Protesting the incident, the BJP MP sat on a dharna demanding action against the police station in-charge.

“The man who was taken into custody and beaten up had never consumed liquor in his life but surprisingly even the doctor, without any breath analyser test, gave the report of liquor consumption. The police, in fact, patronise those involved in the illegal business of liquor in the State and defame the government,” alleged Mr. Singh.

Probe ordered

“An inquiry has been ordered on the memorandum submitted by the MP and after the report, action will be taken,” said Aurangabad Superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Porika.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP’s charge against the police has embarrassed the government. “We don’t have to say anything on it. The police are investigating the incident and those found guilty will not be spared at any cost,” a senior State BJP leader and Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet told The Hindu, preferring anonymity. JD(U) leaders too refused to make any ‘on-record’ reaction over Mr. Singh’s charges.

However, Opposition RJD and Congress leaders asked, “What’s new in it. It’s an open secret that policemen in Bihar are more interested and involved in illegal liquor business than focusing on law and order situation.” “Haven’t many policemen in the State been suspended earlier after they were found involved in illegal liquor business,” asked senior State Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.

Recently, three Station House Officers (SHOs) were suspended from service on the charge of failure to enforce the liquor ban law in their jurisdictions. As many as 52 police officials have been facing inquiries under the new law, while 36 of them have either been suspended or facing departmental and administrative inquiries.

Vow by police

It is to be recalled that nearly 80,000 policemen of all ranks had taken vow not to drink alcohol and to “work to ensure successful implementation of prohibition laws in the State.” The policemen also had put their signature on a form and made a declaration that if they would be found involved in any liquor related activity they would be liable for strong legal action.

However, the latest National Family Health Survey report-5 for the year 2019-20, which was released on December 12, has revealed that still 15.5% men above 15 years consume alcohol in ‘dry’ Bihar. So far, over two lakh people, mostly from the marginalised class of society, have been arrested under the new law and over 30 lakh liters of alcohol had been confiscated.

In Bihar, the stringent Prohibition and Excise Act was brought in April 2016 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government with provision of a minimum 10 years of jail term for violators. In November 2019, the Patna High Court had pulled up the State government for clogging the courts with over two lakh cases related to the liquor ban.