Programmes held in Tripura to mark 50th anniversary of Vijaya Diwas

Agartala

16 December 2020 19:54 IST

Rich tributes were paid to martyrs and veterans were felicitated

The 50th anniversary of Vijaya Diwas was observed in Tripura at various levels to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971. The main programme was held at the India-Bangladesh Friendship Park at Chottakhola in south Tripura at the initiative of the Border Security Force (BSF).

In Agartala, a key centre of defence activities during the war, wreath laying ceremony was organised at the central war memorial. Paramilitary Tripura State Rifles (TSR) presented guard of honour in the presence of senior Minister Pranjit Singha Roy and officials.

The Army held a commemoration programme at Lance Naik Albert Ekka Memorial. Events were held at many places to offer tributes to the martyrs and celebrate the day.

Susanta Kumar Nath, IGP of BSF’s Tripura Frontier, presided over the function at Chottakhola. S.M. Asaduzzaman, First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, represented his country at the event.

A BSF statement said rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of the war and veterans were felicitated. Patriotic songs were played by the BSF Brass Band and a short movie on the role of the “Mukti Bahini” in the war was showcased.

The statement said the BSF had operated training centres at Simna, Kathalia, Bagafa and Ashrambari in Tripura and Patharkandi in Assam to prepare the Mukti Bahini cadre. All these spots are located near the border with Bangladesh.

The BSF and its counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged greetings and sweets at check posts in Tripura which shares boundary with Bangladesh on its three sides.