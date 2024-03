March 11, 2024 06:12 am | Updated 06:12 am IST - Chandigarh

A professor and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead in his office inside the campus of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Haryana’s Hisar district on Sunday evening, the police said.

The deceased professor was identified as Sandeep Goyal, 35. The father-daughter duo’s throats were found to have been slit, police said, adding that a probe was under way.