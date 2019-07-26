Mamata speaks to professor who was assaulted by student wing of TMC

A professor at Nabagram Hiralal Pal College in West Bengal’s Hooghly district was beaten up at the campus gate by members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Two youth have been arrested in connection with the case.

Videos of the incident showing the professor getting repeatedly punched in the face and falling to the ground went viral and sent shockwaves across the city, prompting the TMC to tender an apology. On Thursday, local TMC MLA Prabir Ghosal and party district president Dilip Yadav visited the college where they met the professor and apologised. Mr. Ghosal said that “outsiders” who had assaulted the professor would not be spared.

The incident occurred when TMCP members allegedly tried to force female students to say “Mamata Banerjee Zindabad” and “Trinamool Zindabad”.

The professor had tried to intervene and was thrashed by the youth.

Subrata Chattopadhyay, a teacher at the college, lamented about the condition in which they have to work but said that he felt reassured after receiving a call from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon after the incident. He added that the CM assured him of “stern action against the miscreants”.