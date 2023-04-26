Proclamation notice issued against JeM ‘commander’ Nengroo, 2 ‘anti-nationals’ booked under PSA in J&K: Police

April 26, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday issued a proclamation order against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘commander’ Ashiq Nengroo; booked two “anti-nationals” under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA); and chargesheeted two militants and their three associates in J&K, as part of the ongoing operation in the Union Territory (UT).

A police spokesman said a proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC was issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Pulwama, against designated terrorist Ashiq Nengroo.

“Nengroo is involved in various terrorist activities under Section 20, 38 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of police station Rajpora and in respect of active terrorist Reyaz Dar, involved in a case under Section 307 IPC, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of police station Pulwama,” the police said.

The court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority. The NIA court has already issued a non-bailable warrant. “The proclamation order was pasted in their native places and also on the conspicuous places of the villages along with the concerned police,” the police said.

In the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar, two locals, Muhammad Rafi from Poochal and Ghulam Qadir from Dachhan, were arrested and lodged in the Kathua district jail “to ensure they do not support terrorism anymore”.

At large

“Both were involved in anti-national activities earlier too, and booked under PSA after a secret verification of their antecedents. We want to convey the message in loud and clear terms that anyone found involved in anti-national activities, especially militancy, will not be spared. We will detain all such individuals and even attach their properties,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) presented a chargesheet before the NIA court, Srinagar, against five accused persons, including three terrorist associates and two terrorists.

The police said two grenades were recovered from the two suspects, Amir Mushtaq Dar and Kabil Rashid Dar, at a checkpoint established in Natipora-Chanapora area in Srinagar.

“During the course of investigation, another co-accused namely, Aqib Jamal Bhat from Sozeith was apprehended and on his disclosure, one IED, which was kept hidden by him in a pit at Rangreth near the railway track, was recovered,” the police said.

The three arrested accused were working as terrorist associates for Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar, active militants, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy to provide logistic support to them. The accused terrorists are still absconding.

