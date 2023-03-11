Process begins to terminate all officials involved in Arunachal PSC exam irregularities: Khandu

March 11, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said a process has been started to terminate 42 government officials involved in "malpractices" in various exams conducted by the state public service commission.

Making a statement during the budget discussion in the assembly, Mr. Khandu also said that since 2017, there were eleven exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, in which a total of 54 people, including 42 government officials, have been arrested on allegations of malpractices.

Terming the paper leak issue as "inhumane", the Chief Minister said that the government has been handling the alleged irregularities strictly by conducting a probe by the Special Investigating Cell (SIC) of the State police and later, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The agency filed a chargesheet on December 9 last year against eight people and another on January 30 this year against one person.

Mr. Khandu said the government, in February after a meeting with the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), had written to the Gauhati High Court to designate District and Sessions Court, Yupia as a special fast-track court to take up the APPSC paper leak cases.

"The high court has positively responded and agreed to designate District and Sessions Court, Yupia as a special fast-track court to take up the APPSC paper leak cases," he said.

On the demand for conducting exams by UPSC, the Chief Minister said the government has already taken up the issue with it and is waiting for its response.

"It will depend on whether the UPSC will agree or not to conduct exams. If they do not agree, we will have to constitute a new commission to arrange for tests," he said, adding that the appointments of chairman and members of the APPSC have been cancelled recently.

Referring to the demand of the PAJSC to declare all exams conducted by APPSC as "null & void" and subsequent protests by the parents of genuine candidates opposing it, Mr. Khandu clarified that the government has "no rule to declare the exams ‘null & void’ as the APPSC is an autonomous body".

"The government will ask the new commission to decide and if required, it could seek the government's suggestions," he added.

The paper leak incident came to light after a candidate filed a complaint at the Itanagar Police Station on August 29 last year, claiming that he suspected that the Assistant Engineers (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared for the test held on August 26 and 27 last year.