Proceedings initiated against BJP MLAs for creating ruckus in Himachal Assembly: Speaker

MLAs can protest in a dignified manner and raise slogans but throwing papers on the chair of the Speaker is not permissible, Speaker Pathania said

March 05, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. File

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Proceedings have been initiated against some BJP MLAs for creating a ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha before the budget was passed on February 28, and the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

"Notices have been received from some members (on the ruckus) and I have also taken suo motu notice. The matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee,” Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania told PTI on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh political crisis | Six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted in BJP’s favour, disqualified

"The indiscipline created by BJP legislators inside the House invites action for breach of privilege, rules and constitutional provisions and notices are being issued to them in this regard,” he said.

MLAs can protest in a dignified manner and raise slogans but throwing papers on the chair of the Speaker is not permissible, Mr. Pathania said.

The Privileges Committee would hold its proceedings on camera and submit a report, he said.

On February 28, the Speaker had adjourned the House after suspending 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for misbehaviour with the marshall outside the Speaker's office and creating a ruckus on February 27, but the suspended BJP MLAs refused to leave the House and threw papers on the chair of the Speaker and raised slogans.

Mr. Thakur told PTI that they will respond to the notice under various provisions.

Earlier, six Congress MLAs were disqualified for defying the party whip asking them to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government’s budget.

The House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote after Mr. Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs.

The disqualified Congress MLAs had cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha elections.

The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh lost to the BJP in the poll for the State's lone Rajya Sabha seat due to the cross-voting.

