Probe to reveal everything, says Narada scam accused

Senior IPS officer S.M.H. Mirza, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Narada sting case, broke his silence for the first time on Tuesday since the scam surfaced in 2016. He said BJP leader Mukul Roy’s statement that there is no video of him accepting money “does not prove anything” and that the investigation will reveal all facts.

Sent to judicial custody

“Investigation will prove that [he has taken money]. That he is not in the video does not prove anything... he (Roy) is seen speaking over telephone,” Mr. Mirza told a television channel while on his way to being produced before a city court. The court, after hearing counsels representing CBI and the IPS officer, remanded him in judicial custody till October 15.

Mr. Roy had categorically denied that he took any money, insisting he introduced the undercover journalists to the IPS officer “to facilitate their business”.

On Sunday, Mr. Mirza was taken to the central Kolkata apartment of Mr. Roy where he was asked to demonstrate how he had handed over money to the latter as claimed. The process was videographed.

The Narada news videos, shot in 2014 and made public ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showed senior Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bundles of cash from journalist Mathew Samuel, who posed as a representative of a fictitious company, Impex Infrastructure.

Video proof

In March 2017, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the Narada case. While Mr. Roy, one of the most influential Trinamool Congress leaders then, is not been seen accepting any cash in the purported videos, he could be heard telling the sting operative, “You talk to Mirza.”

Mr. Mirza, who was posted as SP of Bardhaman, is seen accepting bundles of cash in the Narada video.

Mr. Roy was questioned by the CBI on September 28-29.