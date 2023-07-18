Probe sought into Assam journalist’s death in hit-and-run case

July 18, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A media organisation in Assam has demanded a thorough probe into the death of a photojournalist at Nagaon district’s Samaguri in the central part of the State.

Dhanti Hira, 25, who worked for a Guwahati-based satellite news channel, was returning home when his bike met with a minor accident on the night of June 16. This led to an argument with two youth.

Some locals later found Hira lying bruised and took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“As the family members of Hira have alleged that he was attacked by a group of people at the spot of accident and subsequently died. We demand a thorough probe for unearthing what led to his death,” a statement issued by the Press Club of Assam said on July 17.

Hira was the second journalist to have died “under mysterious circumstances in less than a month.

The body of Abdur Rauf Alamgir, who worked at a news portal, was found floating in the Kulsi River at Boko, about 60 km southwest of Guwahati on June 26. The police found injury marks on the body.

According to records maintained by print and television media organisations, the last journalist to die in a hit-and-run case was 43-year-old Malin Sarma in southern Assam’s Silchar in July 2019. He was a reporter with a local TV network.

The killing of journalists in Assam is said to have begun in 1987 with the rise of extremism. That year, members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) killed Punarmal Agarwal in central Assam’s Kampur.

The ULFA also killed Kamala Saikia of Sivasagar in August 1991. He was the second of 25 journalists killed so far.

Journalists have also been killed in other northeastern States. The last such cases were in 2017 in Tripura.

The first to die in January 2017 was Santanu Bhaumik, who was attacked with sharp weapons during a road blockade by the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, now an ally of the ruling BJP. The second was Sudip Dutta Bhaumik, who was shot at the headquarters of the Tripura State Rifles in November 2017.