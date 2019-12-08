Probe politician-gangster nexus in the State: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the alleged nexus between some politicians and gangsters in the State, promising stern action against anyone found to be involved.

The Chief Minister has directed State Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to inquire into the “allegations as made out from the documents-photos” that have been submitted to him, in orders issued on December 5.

The photographs show a notorious criminal, with many cases against him and links with a known gangster, with top Akali leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Harsimrat Badal, said an official spokesperson.

Capt. Amarinder made it clear that “no one encouraging unlawful activities will be spared and stern action, whatever warranted as per law, shall be taken”.

“I have no doubt that none of my colleagues are involved in any such nefarious activities,” he said in response to the allegations levelled by the Akali Dal and BJP, which have targeted Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the past few days in the wake of the murder of former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan.