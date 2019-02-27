Probe ordered into Pune lathicharge

The government on Tuesday announced a probe into the alleged police excesses on specially-abled students in Pune on Monday. At least 35 students were injured when the police resorted to lathi-charge nearly 11,000 protesters gathered outside the Collector’s office.

Announcing a probe in the Council, Minister for Revenue, PWD (Excluding Undertakings), Relief and Rehabilitation, Agriculture, Chandrakant Patil expressed “regret” over the police action on the students and promised to look into the alleged highhandedness of the cops,

Earlier, proceedings in the Council were disrupted after sloganeering from Opposition, who demanded immediate suspension of police personnel involved in the incident. The Shiv Sena went a step further demanding a judicial probe from a retired justice to look into the police excesses. Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde said the students were demanding rights to quality education, and protesting against distribution of fraudulent certificates (disability) in the Government offices. “If their demands were met at the district level they would not have felt the need to stage a protest in the first place,” said Mr. Munde.

Mr. Patil assured members of the House that Minister for Social Justice Dilip Kamble would be deputed by the government to negotiate demands presented by students. “The demands are being considered and we are hopeful of a resolution at the earliest. Meanwhile, we assure action against those who are responsible for the lattice charge,” Mr. Patil said.

The Shiv Sena demanded the roll back of the transfer orders issued for the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe said the government will only suspend a few officers who will resume duty after challenging the order in an administrative tribunal. “The least State must do is to set up a judicial probe,” she said. Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Chief Minister must tender an unconditional apology to the students. “Why make police a scapegoat. It is the CM who must answer for this action since he is also the home minister,” said senior NCP legislator Vidya Chavan.

In the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat assured members that the incident would be probed and action taken against the guilty.

Mr. Bapat said that the state government has accepted the demands and the protesters will be given priority in jobs.

Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole said demands of the students have been discussed at the government level and meetings held with Chief Minister.

“Currently, there is one higher secondary school in each of five divisions in the state. Directives have been issued to start more schools in Nashik and Latur divisions. Representatives of the differently-abled sections would be taken into confidence while appointing a competent authority to manage such schools. Two representatives of the organisations of the differently-abled students will be inducted into the expert committee for creation of posts in schools,” said Mr. Badole. He also promised to appoint sign language experts in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

“They would also be given driving license after being checked by competent medical officers. A meeting with their representatives and the Chief Minister would be organised before the end of current session,” said Mr. Badole.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanded strict action against police officials for ordering lathicharge. He demanded that officials concerned be suspended immediately.