Probe ordered into policeman hitting special child in Guwahati

The police have ordered an inquiry into a policeman hitting a special child with his baton in Guwahati on July 23.

Palash Chaliha said he had to take his son, who has cerebral palsy, on his two-wheeler for medical attention after 6 p.m. A constable swung the baton on the back of the child when they were riding past some uniformed men of the Bharalumukh police station.

Total lockdown in Guwahati was relaxed to only twice a week (Saturdays and Sundays) from July 20, but the city and the rest of the State continue to be under curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

“The policeman hit my son without asking any question. When I asked the officer in charge why one of his men beat my special child, he threatened to throw us both into the lockup,” Mr. Chaliha said in a Facebook video that shows the boy writhing in pain.

The video went viral and criticisms started to pour in against the police.

DGP promises action

Reacting to the video, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G.P. Singh assured action against the erring policeman.

“I visited the home of Palash Chaliha and conveyed regrets on behalf of the Assam police and my personal apology to the family, especially the child,” he said, adding that the personnel concerned were being sensitised and put through a retraining programme to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta has ordered an inquiry to “ascertain the causative factors and the incident itself to take further action”.

Arman Ali of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People appreciated the police’s prompt response. “I hope the police will use Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, against the policemen. Also, the police have to be sensitised on the provision of this Act,” he said.