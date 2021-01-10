Probe ordered into embankment case

The Odisha Lokayukta directed the State Vigilance Directorate to investigate if a road embankment was blown up at the instance of a Biju Janata Dal MLA and an engineer to cover up corruption. The Lokayukta directed while hearing a petition filed by RTI activist Sarbeswar Beura.

Mr. Beura had alleged that some people, who were involved in substandard construction of an irrigation embankment in Jajpur district, had deliberately blown it up using dynamites during flood on August 28 last year. They had carried out the alleged act in order to give an impression that the swirling floodwaters had caused the breach. The embankment from Gokarneswar to Majhipada on National Highway-5 was widened and improved at a cost of ₹21.99 crore through a private contractor.

“Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray and JE Naren Jena took money from the contractor, who used substandard material. To cover up, the MLA and JE hired miscreants to blow up the embankment,” the complainant said.