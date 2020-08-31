Probe ordered into death in police custody in Rae Bareli

Representational image

LUCKNOW:

31 August 2020 16:48 IST

SHO suspended, family of Dalit youth allege death by torture

A police officer was suspended and a probe ordered after a Dalit youth allegedly died of torture while in “illegal” police custody in Rae Bareli district, police said on Monday.

The youth, identified as Mohit alias Monu, aged 19 years, had been picked up for questioning on August 28 after his name allegedly emerged in a bike theft gang case, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Following his death, the family of the youth staged a protest outside the police station in Lalganj area and tried to block the traffic demanding action against the policemen who allegedly thrashed him.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain said the police had detained four suspects in connection with the theft of motorcycles and recovered 10 such vehicles. During questioning of the accused, Mohit’s name also came to light and he was picked up from his village for questioning on August 28, said the officer.

“Prima facie, as per the probe so far, Monu was found to be involved [in the crime],” said the SP.

However, while in custody, Mohit complained of pain in his stomach, after which he was provided medicine, but a day later his condition got worse and he had to be admitted to the district hospital, said the police. Mohit died at the hospital on August 30, said police.

An autopsy report is still awaited.

However, the SP said Mohit’s primary symptoms were of pneumonia, fever and low levels of oxygen. “Prima facie, he did not have physical injury,” the officer said.

The family of the youth, however, accused the police of torturing and beating him in custody for three days. His mother submitted a complaint against two policemen for allegedly assaulting him, following which a magisterial probe is underway. The deceased’s brother had also been picked up by the police two days earlier, they said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalganj Harishankar Prajapati was suspended on charges of keeping the five accused under “illegal” detention for more than 24 hours.

“Strict action will be taken against the guilty after the post mortem report,” said District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava.