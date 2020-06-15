Probe ordered into ‘custodial death’ in Assam

GUWAHATI

The administration in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a 30-year-old man.

People of the district’s Kakodonga Habigaon Block 5 village staged demonstration after Jayanta Bora, suspected to be a member of the outlawed ULFA(I), died soon after he was caught during a search operation on Sunday.

Bora, caught during the search operation, complained of uneasiness while he was being brought to Borholla police station under which the village falls. He died at a Jorhat hospital.

