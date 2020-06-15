Other States

Probe ordered into ‘custodial death’ in Assam

The administration in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a 30-year-old man.

People of the district’s Kakodonga Habigaon Block 5 village staged demonstration after Jayanta Bora, suspected to be a member of the outlawed ULFA(I), died soon after he was caught during a search operation on Sunday.

Bora, caught during the search operation, complained of uneasiness while he was being brought to Borholla police station under which the village falls. He died at a Jorhat hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 11:38:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/probe-ordered-into-custodial-death-in-assam/article31836674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY