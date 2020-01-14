Probe ordered as Himanta Biswa Sarma uses Facebook Live in Assembly

Assam's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing a probe for using Facebook to telecast his speech from inside the House on Monday.

Mr. Sarma was participating in a debate on the recent amendments to the Citizenship law and their implications for Assam. The State is witnessing anti-CAA protests since the law was passed by Parliament last December.

“The Citizenship Act was amended not to dilute the spirit of the Assam Accord but to address some of its unresolved issues,” he said while speaking at a special session of the 126-member State Assembly on Monday evening.

His speech was live-streamed in his official Facebook page.

Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) lodged a complaint with Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami against Mr. Sarma.

Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia and fellow party MLA Rakibul Hussain also raised the issue in the House.

“The speech of the Minister is going on Facebook live for which you once suspended me from the august House,” All India United Democratic Front MLA Aminul Islam told the Speaker in a note.

Mr. Goswami later announced a probe into the airing of the speech on the social networking site.

Mr. Goswami, in 2017, suspended Mr. Islam for three days for using Facebook Live to telecast his speech from inside the House. Mr. Islam had even tendered an apology. Mr. Goswami went ahead with the suspension. "It is not a minor action. He [Islam] is a senior member and it was not expected of him," he had said.