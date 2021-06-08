Agra: Probe ordered after owner says oxygen supply shut off at hospital as part of ‘mock drill’

Video clip of assertion goes viral on social media

The district administration in Agra launched a probe after the owner of a private hospital was heard in a video allegedly claiming how the hospital shut off oxygen supply for five minutes on April 27 as part of a “mock drill” to see which patients would survive and which would die.

Twenty-two patients started turning blue, while 74 others survived, owner of Paras Hospital Arinjay Jain can be heard in the video, which was widely shared on social media.

In the video, Mr. Jain, whose face cannot be seen, says that there was acute shortage of oxygen on the day and claimed that they were told even the Chief Minister could not arrange oxygen for them.

He says they started discharging patients and counselling families. While some were willing to listen, others did not. This is when he decided to come up with a ‘mock drill’ to find out who will survive and who will die.

“We did a mock drill at 7 a.m. and identified 22 patients. We realised they would die. We shut it [oxygen] down for five minutes. They started turning blue,” he said.

Mr. Jain then said that they asked the kin of the remaining 74 families to arrange their own oxygen cylinders.

District Magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh, however, said that “there was no truth” in the claim that 22 patients in the hospital that day. “But we will study the video and take further action,” he said.

The figure of 22 being shown was of patients who were critical because Paras Hospital had plenty of ICU beds, said the DM.

“There was no death due to shortage of oxygen,” the Agra DM said on Twitter.

Mr. Singh said that there had been some shortage of oxygen in the district on April 27 and 28 but like other hospitals Paras Hospital was also provided cylinders from an oxygen bank kept by the administration.

On April 26, out of 97 patients at Paras Hospital, four died and on April 27, there were three COVID-19 deaths, the DM said.