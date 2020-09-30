Probe molestation charge against Assam Rifles men, Mizo group urges NCW

GUWAHATI

30 September 2020 17:13 IST

Two women were allegedly pawed by personnel of the paramilitary force near Mizoram’s border with Myanmar on Aug. 15

A Mizoram-based rights organisation has asked the National Commission for Women (NCW) to probe the alleged molestation of two women by personnel of paramilitary Assam Rifles.

The Zo Indigenous Forum said it wrote to the Commission on Tuesday after waiting more than a month for the Mizoram State Commission for Women to act on a letter with a similar plea.

Advertising

Advertising

The forum said it requested NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to take up the case of the two married women who were allegedly molested by Assam Rifles personnel near Sesih village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on August 15.

The two women were returning home from work at their ‘jhum’ (shifting cultivation) field in the evening when the alleged incident happened.

Trash allegation

The Assam Rifles authorities had trashed the allegation but said any complaint should be lodged with the officer heading the force.

“An arrest warrant was issued on September 9 against the perpetrators following a complaint at the Champhai police station. It is learnt that no legal action has been taken till date,” said the forum’s coordinator, C. Lalremruata.

He requested the NCW to penalise the authorities concerned for delaying the arrest of the culprits and issue a directive for compensating the victims.

Mizoram’s Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Eastern Range) Lalhuliana said an arrest warrant was issued against an Assam Rifles soldier on September 9 but he could not be taken into custody as the paramilitary force wanted the case to be transferred to its own court.

The Assam Rifles had sought an extension of the case during a hearing on it at the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Champhai town on Tuesday. The next hearing is on October 8, officials said.