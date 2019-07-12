Probe finds negligence in Tabrez Ansari lynching case

The Seraikela-Kharsawan district administration has sought to take action against the police and doctors after a probe held them negligent in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case in Jharkhand.

“I have received the report of the probe carried out by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). The report says that doctors failed to diagnose the health condition of Tabrez Ansari properly and the police did not respond in time. I have written to both the Health Department and Superintendent of Police to take action against those responsible,” Seraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde said on Thursday. The administration instituted a probe after the incident came in for wide condemnation. The SDO of Seraikela-Kharsawan was asked to submit a report.

Gross negligence

Sources said the report described how the police grossly neglected the incident and reached the spot in the morning, despite receiving information soon after Tabrez was picked up by the mob late in the night. Doctors who attended to Tabrez neglected his injuries and made superficial observations, the report said.

24-year-old Tabrez, who worked as a daily wager in Pune, succumbed to his injuries on June 22 after he was beaten up by a mob in Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand, which forced him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. Tabrez had gotten married only on April 27. The couple would have returned to Pune in a few days.

Police sources said that according to the post-mortem report submitted by the doctors, Tabrez had sustained brain haemorrhage in the attack, which could have led to his death. Eleven people were arrested in connection with his killing, while more than 100 villagers figured in the list of accused.