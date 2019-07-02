Probe committee formed

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said that a five-member committee is probing the wall collapse incident in Pune in which 15 people were killed on Saturday.

Replying to a discussion on the issue in the Assembly, Mr. Patil said that the probe panel will comprise the additional district collector, officials of the labour commissionerate, Pune Police, Pune Municipal Corporation and the deputy director of town planning.

“A total of 11 people have been booked for culpable homicide and two have been arrested so far. The construction work was going on in a very narrow lane. There was no space for ambulances to arrive at the site of the accident. I wonder how permissions are given for construction of residential premises,” Mr. Patil said.

The minister informed that the licenses of the structural engineer and the building’s architect have been suspended and they have been blacklisted, adding that the registration of the RCC (structural design) consultant has been stayed.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Ajit Pawar demanded that the accused be booked for culpable homicide. “The poor should get justice. Developers should be punished,” he said.

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh asked if labourers from other States were registered with local authorities. “Accountability needs to be fixed and stricter laws are necessary,” he said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar said residents of the building adjacent to the compound wall had complained to local authorities about defects in the wall four months ago.

Fifteen people, including four children, were killed and two others injured on Saturday when a portion of a 22-feet high compound wall of a housing society in Kondhwa area of Pune collapsed on adjoining slums of construction workers following incessant rains. All the deceased labourers belonged to Katiharin Bihar.