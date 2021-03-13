Other States

‘Probe Assam Rifles HQ land deeds’

An influential NGO in Mizoram has demanded a probe into the alleged land settlement certificates for owning plots within a battalion headquarters of India’s oldest paramilitary force.

The 186-year-old Assam Rifles has been occupying a vast area in the central part of State capital Aizawl as a battalion headquarters since 1917.

The force’s 46th Battalion is currently camped there.

