Probe Amarnath incident: Dr. Abdullah

Indian army soldiers carry body of cloudburst victim, at Baltal, 105 kilometers (65miles) northeast of Srinagar, July 09, 2022.

Indian army soldiers carry body of cloudburst victim, at Baltal, 105 kilometers (65miles) northeast of Srinagar, July 09, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday demanded a probe into the Amarnath tragedy and questioned the decision to allow tents and langars (community kitchens) “at a dangerous area”.

“The area where the cloudburst occurred is very dangerous. Tents and langars should not have been set up there. It is for the first time (they were erected). They used to be set up at Panjtarni,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He demanded a probe into the incident. “We are saddened by the tragedy. We hope Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will set up a commission to probe how it happened,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He was hopeful of the yatra resuming after improvement in weather.

Satish Mahaldar, head of the J&K Peace Forum, blamed the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the J&K government for the deaths of yatris. “An inquiry should be initiated into who ordered the installation of camps and tents near the cave . The J&K government should immediately pay compensation to the victims of the natural disaster,” Mr. Mahaldar said.


