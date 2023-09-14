Pro-Maratha quota activist Jarange ends fast after CM Shinde meets him in Jalna

September 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Pune

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil finally called off his indefinite strike on Thursday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally met the activist at his protest site in Jalna district.

Mr. Jarange Patil, who has been fasting since August 29 at Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati village, had earlier given the Shinde government a month’s time to fulfil all demands, prominent among which include giving the Kunbli OBC community caste certificates to all Marathas, so that they may avail of benefits presently enjoyed by the OBCs.

The activist, who had given up drinking water recently, had also stated earlier that he would withdraw his fast only if Mr. Shinde personally called on him with written assurances.

Mr. Shinde, accompanied by a bevvy of Ministers including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Uday Samant and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, persuaded Jarange Patil to end his hunger strike.

The activist formally ended his fast by drinking a glass of juice offered him by Mr. Shinde.

“All we seek is a quota for our community members from this government, who have been fighting for it long and hard. We are even willing to give this government an additional ten days more if so necessary,” he said.

After recent tensions between the protestors and the ruling government over the police lathi-charge , rapprochement was in the air with Mr. Jarange Patil praising CM Shinde’s “bold decision” to personally call upon him and remarking that the Maratha community looked up to the CM with “great hope” to grant them an enduring quota.

“Mr. Shinde promised to personally visit and guide us. He has kept his word. His visit today will further increase the confidence of the community and reassure them that they will be given reservation,” said the activist.

At the same time, Mr. Jarange Patil added, “I will not budge from my agitation, however, and keep after CM Shinde till his government has granted a quota to the Maratha community.”

Mr. Shinde, on his part, lauded Mr. Jarange Patil for carrying on the agitation with determination and for his selfless motive behind the protest. He reiterated that his government was committed to granting an enduring quota for the Maratha community and “would not rest” until this was achieved.

“I know Manoj for a long time. He only works for the benefit of society, never for personal gain. The society firmly stands behind a man whose intent is pure and honest,” said the CM, thanking the activist for withdrawing his strike.

Mr. Shinde observed that while the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led had passed a law on the Maratha quota and the same had been confirmed by the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court had unfortunately scrapped it.

“As many as 3,700 Maratha youth had completed their interviews but were awaiting jobs when the SC cancelled the Maratha quota. However, our government had ensured all these youths got jobs and they are employed today. We are also ensuring that OBC benefits pass on to the Marathas,” said the CM, assuring people that the Justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde committee set up by the government was working on the issue and would be holding another meeting on Friday.

Mr. Shinde assured Mr. Jarange Patil that the government had already announced the withdrawal of all cases against the protestors, besides suspending the police personnel responsible for the lathi-charge in Jalna.

“The lathi-charge was extremely unfortunate. Devendra Fadnavis has publicly apologized for it and I have expressed my deepest regrets. The Maratha community is very disciplined and sensitive. The previous silent rallies they held [in 2016] when lakhs of people had participated had passed off without incident,” said the CM.

The CM and his administration, which have been walking a tightrope between the Marathas on the warpath and the apprehensive OBC community, fearful that the former may eat into their benefits.

“The government and Maratha community are not at cross-purposes. We must work together as a team and share information with each other,” Mr. Shinde said.