April 10, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Chandigarh

Even as Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan (sovereign state for Sikhs) propagator and the chief of Waris Punjab De (WPD) outfit continues to be at large, one of his close associate Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police.

Without taking any questions during a press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday said that Papalpreet Singh has been arrested under National Security Act (NSA).

“We have arrested Papalpreet Singh, he has been detained under the NSA. There are six other cases, which have been registered against him, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. Any further development in this case or in this matter will be shared with the media soon,” said Mr. Gill.

Mr. Gill said Pappalpreet was arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar. Papalpreet, a close aide of Amritpal has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.

The year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been facing flak over the poor law and order situation and is being seen on the back foot after the police failed to arrest Amritpal following the crackdown against him and all those trying to disturb law and order in the State. After he gave the police the slip on March 18 when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, the 30-year-old Amritpal, who is booked in at least a half dozen criminal cases has been on the run since then, raising questions surrounding the police proficiency.

Amritpal has been facing cases under the Indian Penal Code surrounding spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.