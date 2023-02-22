HamberMenu
Pro-Gorkhaland supporters call off 12-hour bandh in Darjeeling

Elected GTA members protested against a resolution in State Assembly on February 20 against attempts to divide the State

February 22, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

The pro-Gorkhaland parties on Wednesday suspended the 12-hour-bandh called in Darjeeling hills on February 23, on account of Class X State Board examination starting from the same day.

Binay Tamang, a prominent leader of Darjeeling hills said that the appeal for strike had been suspended. The bandh was called by a section of elected GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration) members in protest against a resolution in the State Assembly on February 20 against attempts to divide the State. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the Hamro Party, which had once again started the campaign for a separate State of Gorkhaland, were behind the call for the bandh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday come down heavily on the call for the bandh and said that her government would not allow any strike. Ms. Banerjee also added that there would be no “Banga Bhang (Division of Bengal)”. The announcement of the bandh in the hills was almost after five years, since the 100-day violent shutdown rocked Darjeeling hills from June to September 2017.

While the strike had been suspended, the recent developments indicated fresh political realignment in the hills with the coming together of GJM president Bimal Gurung, Hamro Party chief Ajay Edwards and Binay Tamang. Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, which had the control of the GTA, is considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

