Pro- and anti-CAA groups clash in M.P.’s Jabalpur, no one injured

The Jabalpur police used water cannons and lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse two groups taking out rallies for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after they clashed in Adhartal on Sunday.

“The situation is under control now, and we’ll register a case against those who pelted stones and stoked tension. No injuries have been reported,” said B.S. Chouhan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jabalpur.

After concluding a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in favour of the contentious law on the occasion of Republic Day, its participants began advancing towards another rally against it nearby. Seeing them approaching, participants of the other group got ready for an imminent face-off, he added.

“We barricaded the route 100 metres ahead of the other rally. But then, some persons from the neighbouring streets began pelting stones, and we had to disperse everyone using water cannons and tear-gas shells,” Mr. Chouhan said.

‘Roads blocked’

“They claimed that the anti-CAA group had blocked the roads which was disrupting everyday life,” District Collector Bharat Yadav told reporters. “We told them even they had permission until today, and will be convinced to clear the roads.”

Stating that no such permission which disrupted the traffic flow would be granted in the future, he added, “School examinations are coming, and such blocking of roads affects administrative work.”

While prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in force in the area, both the rallies had permissions from the police.