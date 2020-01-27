Pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Jabalpur district

The Jabalpur police used water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse two groups taking out rallies for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Adhartal clashed on Sunday.

“The situation is under control now, and we’ll register a case against those who pelted stones and stoked tension. No injuries have been reported,” said B.S. Chouhan, DIG, Jabalpur.

After concluding a tiranga rally in favour of the contentious law on the occasion of the Republic Day, its 500-700 participants began advancing towards another rally against it nearby. Seeing them approaching, its participants got ready for an imminent face-off, he added.

“We barricaded the route 100 metres ahead of the other rally having around 4,000-5,000 persons. But then, some persons from neighbouring streets began pelting stones, and we had to disperse everyone using cannons and tear gas shells,” he said.

“They claimed the anti-CAA group had blocked the roads which was disrupting everyday life,” Bharat Yadav, Collector, told reporters. “We told them even they had permission until today, they will be convinced to clear the roads.”

Stating that no such permissions which disrupted the traffic flow would be granted, he said, “School examinations are forthcoming and such blocking of roads affects administrative work. Permission to submit memorandums may be granted.”

While prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were in force in the area, both the rallies had permission from the police.

Following the violent clashes on December 20, a curfew was imposed briefly in Adhartal, Gohalpur, Hanumantal and Kotwali areas of the district. Two senior police officials were transferred out of the district.