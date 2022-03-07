Priyanka visits Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss poll-poll scenarios with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, amid speculation that the party might shift some of its MLAs elected in the ongoing Assembly elections to the Congress-ruled State.

Mr. Gehlot received Ms. Vadra, who was accompanied by Congress Working Committee member Rajeev Shukla, at the Sanganer airport here. The two leaders are likely to hold discussions with Mr. Gehlot about the post-poll management as well as plans to bring the newly elected party legislators from at least two States to Rajasthan to prevent any poaching attempt.

Speculation is rife that the MLAs-elect could be sequestered at luxury resorts near Jaipur and Jodhpur for a few days. The party had used these locations on earlier occasions to secure its MLAs from States such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam.

The issue of protecting the newly elected legislators had also come up at a meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in New Delhi on February 27.

The issue of coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh for Rajasthan’s thermal power stations was mainly discussed in the meeting.

Ms. Vadra is scheduled to attend a programme of a non-governmental organisation in Jaipur on Monday evening and flag off a girls’ marathon, marking International Women’s Day, on Tuesday morning before leaving for Lucknow.