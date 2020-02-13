Priyanka slams Uttar Pradesh government over law and order

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order after a crude bomb went off at a Lucknow court injuring three lawyers.

“The U.P. government should now clearly state that it lied to the public for three years. Actually the State is dominated by criminals. In the capital, lawyers are being attacked with bombs in the court. From the capital to remote regions, nobody is safe,” Ms. Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

The police suspected ‘rivalry’ between two groups as the reason behind the explosions but the Congress general secretary targeted the BJP government for it.

In a separate tweet, Ms. Vadra hit out at the BJP government over women’s safety and alleged that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing ‘jungle raaj’.

“There are shocking incidents against women every day in U.P. A victim’s father was murdered in Firozabad. A young girl was raped and murdered in Sitapur. Where is the government? Under the BJP, crimes against women have gone up but they are not even taking the responsibility.”