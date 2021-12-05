Other States

Priyanka slams UP govt over 'lathi-charge' on protesters

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has become synonymous with misrule.

Her attack on the BJP government came over media reports that claimed the Lucknow Police on Saturday evening used batons on a group of protesters holding a candlelight march alleging irregularities in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh teachers' entrance test.

"The youth of UP, carrying the light of candles, were raising their voice saying 'give employment'," Ms. Priyanka Gandhi said.

But the Yogi Adityanath government which has become synonymous with misrule beat those youths with sticks, the Congress general secretary alleged.

She urged the youth not to let the "flame of the fight for the right to employment" go out.

"I am with you in this fight," Ms. Priyanka Gandhi added.

She also posted a purported video of the police baton-charge on protesters in Lucknow.


