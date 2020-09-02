Priyanka slams U.P. government over alleged ‘persecution’ of Dalits

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that incidents of persecution and killing of Dalits were taking place in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government should stop “ignoring” them and take action.
Uttar Pradesh: Plunging to new depths
The Congress has been alleging that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule, a charge denied by the State dispensation.
“Incidents of persecution and killing of Dalits are happening in U.P. Mahoba, Agra, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Hardoi,” she alleged, listing the places from where such incidents have been reported.
Will the BJP government bother to explain why the incidents of persecution of Dalits are not stopping in the State, the Congress general secretary asked.
“The State government should stop ignoring these incidents, take action and answer,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
